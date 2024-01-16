20 Kreuzer 1809 (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 789 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (1) VF (12)