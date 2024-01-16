flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

20 Kreuzer 1809 (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1809 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick AugustusReverse 20 Kreuzer 1809 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick Augustus

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,583)
  • Weight6,682 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8956 g
  • Diameter28 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick Augustus
  • Denomination20 Kreuzer
  • Year1809
  • RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintDarmstadt
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 789 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

Сondition
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
SellerRhenumis
DateJanuary 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
254 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
SellerWAG
DateNovember 13, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 12, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Busso Peus - May 17, 2019
SellerBusso Peus
DateMay 17, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Auctiones - June 15, 2014
SellerAuctiones
DateJune 15, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 1, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - October 19, 2007
SellerMünzen & Medaillen
DateOctober 19, 2007
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Künker - September 24, 2003
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 24, 2003
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
SellerKünker
DateJune 26, 2002
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

