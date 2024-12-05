flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

20 Kreuzer 1809 L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1809 L - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick AugustusReverse 20 Kreuzer 1809 L - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick Augustus

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,583)
  • Weight6,682 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8956 g
  • Diameter28 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick Augustus
  • Denomination20 Kreuzer
  • Year1809
  • RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintDarmstadt
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (72)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1028 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction WCN - May 29, 2025
SellerWCN
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
SellerKünker
DateDecember 5, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Gärtner - October 14, 2024
SellerGärtner
DateOctober 14, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Naumann - August 4, 2024
SellerNaumann
DateAugust 4, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Rhenumis - July 11, 2024
SellerRhenumis
DateJuly 11, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateFebruary 21, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
SellerRhenumis
DateJanuary 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 11, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Möller - December 2, 2022
SellerMöller
DateDecember 2, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 29, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - March 18, 2022
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 18, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2021
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 14, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
SellerKünker
DateJuly 21, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Möller - June 8, 2021
SellerMöller
DateJune 8, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - March 12, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction HIRSCH - June 19, 2020
SellerHIRSCH
DateJune 19, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

