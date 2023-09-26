NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
20 Kreuzer 1809 (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,583)
- Weight6,682 g
- Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8956 g
- Diameter28 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodFrederick Augustus
- Denomination20 Kreuzer
- Year1809
- RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
- MintDarmstadt
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1031 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 18, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections