NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

20 Kreuzer 1809 (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1809 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick AugustusReverse 20 Kreuzer 1809 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick Augustus

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,583)
  • Weight6,682 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8956 g
  • Diameter28 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick Augustus
  • Denomination20 Kreuzer
  • Year1809
  • RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintDarmstadt
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1031 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
143 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
SellerGrün
DateMay 17, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - March 18, 2022
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 18, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - March 18, 2022
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 18, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
SellerKünker
DateJuly 1, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
SellerWAG
DateNovember 10, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Busso Peus - May 17, 2019
SellerBusso Peus
DateMay 17, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Rauch - February 23, 2019
SellerRauch
DateFebruary 23, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 25, 2016
SellerMünzen & Medaillen
DateNovember 25, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Busso Peus - October 31, 2014
SellerBusso Peus
DateOctober 31, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 25, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
SellerMöller
DateDecember 3, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 1, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Meister & Sonntag - November 27, 2012
SellerMeister & Sonntag
DateNovember 27, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Künker - October 11, 2012
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
SellerHeritage
DateMay 1, 2012
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction HIRSCH - February 11, 2012
SellerHIRSCH
DateFebruary 11, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
SellerKünker
DateJune 26, 2002
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 20 Kreuzer 1809 at auction UBS - September 15, 1998
SellerUBS
DateSeptember 15, 1998
ConditionXF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

