flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

10 Kreuzer 1809 L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Obverse 10 Kreuzer 1809 L - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick AugustusReverse 10 Kreuzer 1809 L - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,500)
  • Weight3,898 g
  • Pure silver (0,0627 oz) 1,949 g
  • Diameter24 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick Augustus
  • Denomination10 Kreuzer
  • Year1809
  • RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintEhrenbreitstein
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 10 Kreuzer 1809 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1043 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Nassau 10 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
953 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Nassau 10 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 11, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
962 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Nassau 10 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Künker - July 1, 2014
SellerKünker
DateJuly 1, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 10 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
SellerGrün
DateNovember 14, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 10 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 10 Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2006
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 11, 2006
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kreuzer 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of NassauCoin catalog of Frederick AugustusCoins of Nassau in 1809All Nassau coinsNassau silver coinsNassau coins 10 KreuzerNumismatic auctions