NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

10 Kreuzer 1809 (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Obverse 10 Kreuzer 1809 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick AugustusReverse 10 Kreuzer 1809 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick Augustus

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,500)
  • Weight3,898 g
  • Pure silver (0,0627 oz) 1,949 g
  • Diameter24 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick Augustus
  • Denomination10 Kreuzer
  • Year1809
  • RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintDarmstadt
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

