NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
10 Kreuzer 1809 (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,500)
- Weight3,898 g
- Pure silver (0,0627 oz) 1,949 g
- Diameter24 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodFrederick Augustus
- Denomination10 Kreuzer
- Year1809
- RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
- MintDarmstadt
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (0)Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kreuzer 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
