NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Ducat 1809 (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Obverse Ducat 1809 - Gold Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick AugustusReverse Ducat 1809 - Gold Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,986)
  • Weight3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC3,543

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick Augustus
  • DenominationDucat
  • Year1809
  • RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintDarmstadt
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (81)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Ducat 1809 . This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 460 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau Ducat 1809 at auction MDC Monaco - June 5, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 5, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
2513 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Nassau Ducat 1809 at auction Heritage Eur - November 15, 2024
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 15, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
1053 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Nassau Ducat 1809 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 17, 2024
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 17, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Ducat 1809 at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Ducat 1809 at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 13, 2023
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Nassau Ducat 1809 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Ducat 1809 at auction Roma Numismatics - March 23, 2023
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateMarch 23, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Ducat 1809 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
SellerUniversum Coins GmbH
DateNovember 17, 2022
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Ducat 1809 at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
SellerWAG
DateNovember 13, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Ducat 1809 at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJune 24, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Ducat 1809 at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Ducat 1809 at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Ducat 1809 at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 13, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Ducat 1809 at auction Gärtner - October 12, 2021
SellerGärtner
DateOctober 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Ducat 1809 at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 28, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Ducat 1809 at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
SellerKünker
DateJuly 1, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Ducat 1809 at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
SellerKünker
DateJuly 1, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Ducat 1809 at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
SellerTeutoburger
DateJune 2, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Ducat 1809 at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
SellerKünker
DateMarch 26, 2021
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Ducat 1809 at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 29, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Ducat 1809 at auction Auction World - April 20, 2020
SellerAuction World
DateApril 20, 2020
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

