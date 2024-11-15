NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Ducat 1809 (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)
Specification
- MetalGold (0,986)
- Weight3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Diameter23 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC3,543
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodFrederick Augustus
- DenominationDucat
- Year1809
- RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
- MintDarmstadt
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (81)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Ducat 1809 . This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 460 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 5, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
2513 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 15, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
1053 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
SellerUniversum Coins GmbH
DateNovember 17, 2022
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
