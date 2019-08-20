flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Kreuzer 1808 L. Silver (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Variety:Silver

Obverse Kreuzer 1808 L Silver - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick AugustusReverse Kreuzer 1808 L Silver - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Diameter22 - 24 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick Augustus
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1808
  • RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintDarmstadt
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1808 with mark L. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1499 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Nassau Kreuzer 1808 L at auction Stack's - August 20, 2019
Nassau Kreuzer 1808 L at auction Stack's - August 20, 2019
SellerStack's
DateAugust 20, 2019
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 850 USD
Nassau Kreuzer 1808 L at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 11, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

