Kreuzer 1808 L. Silver (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)
Variety:Silver
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Diameter22 - 24 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodFrederick Augustus
- DenominationKreuzer
- Year1808
- RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
- MintDarmstadt
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1808 with mark L. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1499 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
