NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Kreuzer 1808 L "Thickened". Gold (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Variety:Gold

Obverse Kreuzer 1808 L "Thickened" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick AugustusReverse Kreuzer 1808 L "Thickened" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalGold
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick Augustus
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1808
  • RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintDarmstadt
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1808 "Thickened" with mark L. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4614 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place October 7, 2008.

Сondition
Nassau Kreuzer 1808 L "Thickened" at auction Künker - October 7, 2008
SellerKünker
DateOctober 7, 2008
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1808 "Thickened", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

