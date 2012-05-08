flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Kreuzer 1808 L "Thickened". Silver (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Variety:Silver

Obverse Kreuzer 1808 L "Thickened" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick AugustusReverse Kreuzer 1808 L "Thickened" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick Augustus

Photo by: Auktionen Meister & Sonntag

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick Augustus
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1808
  • RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintDarmstadt
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1808 "Thickened" with mark L. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus

Сondition
Nassau Kreuzer 1808 L "Thickened" at auction Meister & Sonntag - May 8, 2012
SellerMeister & Sonntag
DateMay 8, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1808 "Thickened", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of NassauCoin catalog of Frederick AugustusCoins of Nassau in 1808All Nassau coinsNassau silver coinsNassau coins KreuzerNumismatic auctions