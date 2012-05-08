NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Kreuzer 1808 L "Thickened". Silver (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)
Variety:Silver
Photo by: Auktionen Meister & Sonntag
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Diameter19 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodFrederick Augustus
- DenominationKreuzer
- Year1808
- RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
- MintDarmstadt
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1808 "Thickened" with mark L. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1808 "Thickened", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections