NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Kreuzer 1808 L "Thickened" (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Obverse Kreuzer 1808 L "Thickened" - Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick AugustusReverse Kreuzer 1808 L "Thickened" - Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,3 - 5,6 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC798,510

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick Augustus
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1808
  • RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintDarmstadt
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (21)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1808 "Thickened" with mark L. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2553 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place September 26, 2023.

Nassau Kreuzer 1808 L "Thickened" at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
SellerStephen Album
DateJanuary 26, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
Nassau Kreuzer 1808 L "Thickened" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 6, 2024
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1808 L "Thickened" at auction Rio de la Plata - December 15, 2023
SellerRio de la Plata
DateDecember 15, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 USD
Nassau Kreuzer 1808 L "Thickened" at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1808 L "Thickened" at auction Inasta - June 25, 2022
SellerInasta
DateJune 25, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1808 L "Thickened" at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2022
SellerStephen Album
DateApril 11, 2022
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1808 L "Thickened" at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1808 L "Thickened" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
SellerKatz
DateApril 18, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1808 L "Thickened" at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 31, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1808 L "Thickened" at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 12, 2019
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 12, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1808 L "Thickened" at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1808 L "Thickened" at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
SellerGrün
DateNovember 14, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1808 L "Thickened" at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1808 L "Thickened" at auction Katz - October 29, 2017
SellerKatz
DateOctober 29, 2017
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1808 L "Thickened" at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 25, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1808 L "Thickened" at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
SellerGrün
DateNovember 9, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1808 L "Thickened" at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
SellerGrün
DateMay 13, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1808 L "Thickened" at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 1, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1808 L "Thickened" at auction Busso Peus - June 20, 2015
SellerBusso Peus
DateJune 20, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1808 L "Thickened" at auction Westfälische - February 14, 2012
SellerWestfälische
DateFebruary 14, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1808 L "Thickened" at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
