Kreuzer 1808 L "Thickened" (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1808 "Thickened" with mark L. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2553 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place September 26, 2023.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (2) XF (9) VF (4) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service PCGS (1)