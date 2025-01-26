NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Kreuzer 1808 L "Thickened" (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight4,3 - 5,6 g
- Diameter19 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC798,510
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodFrederick Augustus
- DenominationKreuzer
- Year1808
- RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
- MintDarmstadt
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (21)Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1808 "Thickened" with mark L. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2553 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place September 26, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerStephen Album
DateJanuary 26, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
SellerRio de la Plata
DateDecember 15, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 USD
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 12, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
