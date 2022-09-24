flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Kreuzer 1813 L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Obverse Kreuzer 1813 L - Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick AugustusReverse Kreuzer 1813 L - Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick Augustus

Photo by: Numismatica Ferrarese

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,5 g
  • Diameter22 - 24 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC130,990

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick Augustus
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1813
  • RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintEhrenbreitstein
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1813 with mark L. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1264 sold at the Numismatica Ferrarese auction for EUR 7. Bidding took place September 22, 2022.

Сondition
Nassau Kreuzer 1813 L at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 24, 2022
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateSeptember 24, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Nassau Kreuzer 1813 L at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - February 20, 2022
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateFebruary 20, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1813 L at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 4, 2021
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateAugust 4, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of NassauCoin catalog of Frederick AugustusCoins of Nassau in 1813All Nassau coinsNassau copper coinsNassau coins KreuzerNumismatic auctions