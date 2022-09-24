Kreuzer 1813 L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1813 with mark L. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1264 sold at the Numismatica Ferrarese auction for EUR 7. Bidding took place September 22, 2022.

Сondition VF (2) F (1)