NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Kreuzer 1813 L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight4,5 g
- Diameter22 - 24 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC130,990
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodFrederick Augustus
- DenominationKreuzer
- Year1813
- RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
- MintEhrenbreitstein
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1813 with mark L. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1264 sold at the Numismatica Ferrarese auction for EUR 7. Bidding took place September 22, 2022.
For the sale of Kreuzer 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
