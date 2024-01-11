NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Kreuzer 1810 L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)
- MetalCopper
- Weight4,5 g
- Diameter22 - 24 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- CountryNassau
- PeriodFrederick Augustus
- DenominationKreuzer
- Year1810
- RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
- MintEhrenbreitstein
- PurposeCirculation
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1810 with mark L. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2554 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place September 26, 2023.
SellerRio de la Plata
DateAugust 31, 2022
ConditionVF25
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 12 USD
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
