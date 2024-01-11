flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Kreuzer 1810 L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Obverse Kreuzer 1810 L - Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick AugustusReverse Kreuzer 1810 L - Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick Augustus

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,5 g
  • Diameter22 - 24 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick Augustus
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1810
  • RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintEhrenbreitstein
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1810 with mark L. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2554 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place September 26, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Nassau Kreuzer 1810 L at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 11, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1810 L at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1810 L at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Nassau Kreuzer 1810 L at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1810 L at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1810 L at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 8, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1810 L at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 13, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1810 L at auction Rio de la Plata - August 31, 2022
SellerRio de la Plata
DateAugust 31, 2022
ConditionVF25
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 12 USD
Nassau Kreuzer 1810 L at auction Inasta - June 25, 2022
SellerInasta
DateJune 25, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1810 L at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1810 L at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 28, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1810 L at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1810 L at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1810 L at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 2, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1810 L at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 22, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1810 L at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 8, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1810 L at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 24, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1810 L at auction Russiancoin - August 20, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 20, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1810 L at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1810 L at auction Russiancoin - March 19, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 19, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1810 L at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 22, 2019
ConditionNo grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

