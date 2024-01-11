Kreuzer 1810 L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1810 with mark L. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2554 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place September 26, 2023.

Сondition VF (4) No grade (18) Condition (slab) VF25 (1)

Seller All companies

Inasta (1)

Künker (1)

Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Russiancoin (18)