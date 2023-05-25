Kreuzer 1809 L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1809 with mark L. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus struck at the , Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4461 sold at the Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung GmbH auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 13, 2016.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1) No grade (2)