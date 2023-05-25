flag
Nassau Period: 1808-1864

Kreuzer 1809 L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Obverse Kreuzer 1809 L Reverse Kreuzer 1809 L

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,5 g
  • Diameter22 - 24 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick Augustus
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1809
  • RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintDarmstadt, Ehrenbreitstein
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1809 with mark L. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus struck at the , Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4461 sold at the Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung GmbH auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 13, 2016.

Сondition
Nassau Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 25, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Nassau Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 11, 2018
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 240 RUB
Nassau Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Russiancoin - February 16, 2017
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 16, 2017
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1809 L at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 25, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

