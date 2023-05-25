NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Kreuzer 1809 L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight4,5 g
- Diameter22 - 24 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodFrederick Augustus
- DenominationKreuzer
- Year1809
- RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
- MintDarmstadt, Ehrenbreitstein
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1809 with mark L. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus struck at the , Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4461 sold at the Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung GmbH auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 13, 2016.
Сondition
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 11, 2018
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 240 RUB
