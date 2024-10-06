NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Kreuzer 1808 L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight4,5 g
- Diameter22 - 24 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC779,000
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodFrederick Augustus
- DenominationKreuzer
- Year1808
- RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
- MintDarmstadt
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1808 with mark L. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2552 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place September 26, 2023.
Сondition
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
