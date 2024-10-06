flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Kreuzer 1808 L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Obverse Kreuzer 1808 L - Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick AugustusReverse Kreuzer 1808 L - Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,5 g
  • Diameter22 - 24 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC779,000

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick Augustus
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1808
  • RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintDarmstadt
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1808 with mark L. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2552 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place September 26, 2023.

Сondition
Nassau Kreuzer 1808 L at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 6, 2024
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Nassau Kreuzer 1808 L at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Nassau Kreuzer 1808 L at auction Empire - May 12, 2022
SellerEmpire
DateMay 12, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1808 L at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of NassauCoin catalog of Frederick AugustusCoins of Nassau in 1808All Nassau coinsNassau copper coinsNassau coins KreuzerNumismatic auctions