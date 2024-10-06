Kreuzer 1808 L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1808 with mark L. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2552 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place September 26, 2023.

