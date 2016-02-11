1/4 Kreuzer 1811 L. Silver (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1811 with mark L. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1502 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition AU (1)