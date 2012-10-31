flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

1/4 Kreuzer 1808 L. Gold (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Variety:Gold

Obverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1808 L Gold - Gold Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick AugustusReverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1808 L Gold - Gold Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalGold
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick Augustus
  • Denomination1/4 Kreuzer
  • Year1808
  • RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintDarmstadt
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1808 with mark L. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4999 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1808 L at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
SellerKünker
DateOctober 31, 2012
ConditionAU
4022 $
Price in auction currency 3100 EUR
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1808 L at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2012
ConditionAU
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

