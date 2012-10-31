1/4 Kreuzer 1808 L. Gold (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1808 with mark L. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4999 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition AU (2)