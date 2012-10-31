NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
1/4 Kreuzer 1808 L. Gold (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)
Variety:Gold
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- MetalGold
- Diameter19 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodFrederick Augustus
- Denomination1/4 Kreuzer
- Year1808
- RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
- MintDarmstadt
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1808 with mark L. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4999 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
