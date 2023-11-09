NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
1/4 Kreuzer 1814 L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)
Photo by: BAC Numismatics
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight0,8 - 1,9 g
- Diameter19 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC278,242
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodFrederick Augustus
- Denomination1/4 Kreuzer
- Year1814
- RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
- MintEhrenbreitstein
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1814 with mark L. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 291 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place June 13, 2022.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections