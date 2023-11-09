flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

1/4 Kreuzer 1814 L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Obverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1814 L - Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick AugustusReverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1814 L - Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick Augustus

Photo by: BAC Numismatics

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight0,8 - 1,9 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC278,242

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick Augustus
  • Denomination1/4 Kreuzer
  • Year1814
  • RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintEhrenbreitstein
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1814 with mark L. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 291 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place June 13, 2022.

Сondition
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1814 L at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1814 L at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1814 L at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1814 L at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1814 L at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 8, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1814 L at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1814 L at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 22, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1814 L at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 24, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1814 L at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
SellerBAC
DateDecember 16, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1814 L at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1814 L at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
SellerBAC
DateMay 28, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1814 L at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
SellerBAC
DateOctober 31, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1814 L at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
SellerWAG
DateMarch 10, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1814 L at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
SellerBAC
DateFebruary 26, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

