1/4 Kreuzer 1814 L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1814 with mark L. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 291 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place June 13, 2022.

Сondition XF (2) VF (4) No grade (7)