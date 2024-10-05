flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

1/4 Kreuzer 1813 L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Obverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1813 L - Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick AugustusReverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1813 L - Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick Augustus

Photo by: WÓJCICKI Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight0,8 - 1,9 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC279,830

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick Augustus
  • Denomination1/4 Kreuzer
  • Year1813
  • RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintEhrenbreitstein
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1813 with mark L. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2887 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place June 2, 2016.

Сondition
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1813 L at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1813 L at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 165 CZK
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1813 L at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
SellerWójcicki
DateMarch 17, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1813 L at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 31, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1813 L at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
SellerHöhn
DateJune 4, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
