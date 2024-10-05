NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
1/4 Kreuzer 1813 L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)
Photo by: WÓJCICKI Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight0,8 - 1,9 g
- Diameter19 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC279,830
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodFrederick Augustus
- Denomination1/4 Kreuzer
- Year1813
- RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
- MintEhrenbreitstein
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1813 with mark L. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2887 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place June 2, 2016.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections