1/4 Kreuzer 1813 L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1813 with mark L. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2887 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place June 2, 2016.

Сondition UNC (3) XF (2)