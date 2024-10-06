flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

1/4 Kreuzer 1812 L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Obverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1812 L - Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick AugustusReverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1812 L - Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick Augustus

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight0,8 - 1,9 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,470,465

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick Augustus
  • Denomination1/4 Kreuzer
  • Year1812
  • RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintEhrenbreitstein
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1812 with mark L. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1038 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1812 L at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1812 L at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
SellerCoins.ee
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1812 L at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1812 L at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1812 L at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of NassauCoin catalog of Frederick AugustusCoins of Nassau in 1812All Nassau coinsNassau copper coinsNassau coins 1/4 KreuzerNumismatic auctions