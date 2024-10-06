NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
1/4 Kreuzer 1812 L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight0,8 - 1,9 g
- Diameter19 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC1,470,465
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodFrederick Augustus
- Denomination1/4 Kreuzer
- Year1812
- RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
- MintEhrenbreitstein
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1812 with mark L. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1038 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
