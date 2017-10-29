flag
1/4 Kreuzer 1811 L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Obverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1811 L - Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick AugustusReverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1811 L - Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick Augustus

Photo by: KM NUMIS

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight0,8 - 1,9 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick Augustus
  • Denomination1/4 Kreuzer
  • Year1811
  • RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintEhrenbreitstein
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1811 with mark L. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1005 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place December 2, 2013.

Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1811 L at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1811 L at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 200 CZK
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1811 L at auction Katz - October 29, 2017
SellerKatz
DateOctober 29, 2017
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1811 L at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
SellerMöller
DateDecember 3, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1811 L at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

