1/4 Kreuzer 1811 L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1811 with mark L. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1005 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place December 2, 2013.

Сondition AU (2) VF (1) No grade (1)