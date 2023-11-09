NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
1/4 Kreuzer 1810 L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)
Photo by: KM NUMIS
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight0,8 - 1,9 g
- Diameter19 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodFrederick Augustus
- Denomination1/4 Kreuzer
- Year1810
- RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
- MintEhrenbreitstein
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1810 with mark L. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1034 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 28. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections