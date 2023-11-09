flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

1/4 Kreuzer 1810 L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Obverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1810 L - Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick AugustusReverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1810 L - Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick Augustus

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight0,8 - 1,9 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick Augustus
  • Denomination1/4 Kreuzer
  • Year1810
  • RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintEhrenbreitstein
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1810 with mark L. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1034 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 28. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1810 L at auction WCN - September 5, 2024
SellerWCN
DateSeptember 5, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1810 L at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1810 L at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 230 CZK
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1810 L at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1810 L at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1810 L at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 8, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1810 L at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1810 L at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 22, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1810 L at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 24, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1810 L at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/4 Kreuzer 1810 L at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

