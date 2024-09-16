flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

1/2 Kreuzer 1813 L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1813 L - Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick AugustusReverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1813 L - Coin Value - Nassau, Frederick Augustus

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,5 - 3,4 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC444,500

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodFrederick Augustus
  • Denomination1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year1813
  • RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintEhrenbreitstein
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/2 Kreuzer 1813 with mark L. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2067 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Сondition
Nassau 1/2 Kreuzer 1813 L at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Nassau 1/2 Kreuzer 1813 L at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Nassau 1/2 Kreuzer 1813 L at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Nassau 1/2 Kreuzer 1813 L at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 25, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Kreuzer 1813 L at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Kreuzer 1813 L at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Kreuzer 1813 L at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 25, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Kreuzer 1813 L at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Kreuzer 1813 L at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 8, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Kreuzer 1813 L at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 10, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Kreuzer 1813 L at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Kreuzer 1813 L at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Kreuzer 1813 L at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 13, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Kreuzer 1813 L at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Kreuzer 1813 L at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 22, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Kreuzer 1813 L at auction Russiancoin - June 10, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 10, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Kreuzer 1813 L at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 29, 2021
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 29, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 1/2 Kreuzer 1813 L at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 24, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Kreuzer 1813 L at auction Russiancoin - October 15, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 15, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Kreuzer 1813 L at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Kreuzer 1813 L at auction Russiancoin - April 30, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 30, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau 1/2 Kreuzer 1813 L at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 22, 2019
ConditionNo grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of NassauCoin catalog of Frederick AugustusCoins of Nassau in 1813All Nassau coinsNassau copper coinsNassau coins 1/2 KreuzerNumismatic auctions