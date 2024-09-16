NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
1/2 Kreuzer 1813 L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,5 - 3,4 g
- Diameter21 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC444,500
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodFrederick Augustus
- Denomination1/2 Kreuzer
- Year1813
- RulerFrederick Augustus (Duke of Nassau)
- MintEhrenbreitstein
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/2 Kreuzer 1813 with mark L. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2067 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.
Сondition
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections