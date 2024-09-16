1/2 Kreuzer 1813 L (Nassau, Frederick Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 1/2 Kreuzer 1813 with mark L. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2067 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

