Thaler 1863 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse Thaler 1863 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse Thaler 1863 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC145,170

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1863
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (180)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1863 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Wiesbaden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31031 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau Thaler 1863 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 10, 2025
SellerGoudwisselkantoor veilingen
DateJune 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Nassau Thaler 1863 at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Nassau Thaler 1863 at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Nassau Thaler 1863 at auction WAG - April 6, 2025
SellerWAG
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau Thaler 1863 at auction COINSTORE - March 30, 2025
SellerCOINSTORE
DateMarch 30, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Nassau Thaler 1863 at auction Gärtner - February 18, 2025
SellerGärtner
DateFebruary 18, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau Thaler 1863 at auction WAG - December 15, 2024
SellerWAG
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Nassau Thaler 1863 at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Nassau Thaler 1863 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 12, 2024
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateNovember 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Nassau Thaler 1863 at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
SellerKünker
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Nassau Thaler 1863 at auction WCN - November 7, 2024
SellerWCN
DateNovember 7, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Nassau Thaler 1863 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Nassau Thaler 1863 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Nassau Thaler 1863 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateJune 30, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Nassau Thaler 1863 at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
SellerChiswick Auctions
DateMay 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Nassau Thaler 1863 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Nassau Thaler 1863 at auction Rhenumis - May 16, 2024
SellerRhenumis
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Nassau Thaler 1863 at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau Thaler 1863 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateApril 16, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Nassau Thaler 1863 at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
SellerRhenumis
DateJanuary 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Nassau Thaler 1863 at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 14, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Nassau Thaler 1863 at auction Niemczyk - July 2, 2025
Nassau Thaler 1863 at auction Niemczyk - July 2, 2025
SellerNiemczyk
DateJuly 2, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction

For the sale of Thaler 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
