NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Thaler 1863 (Nassau, Adolphe)
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter33 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC145,170
- CountryNassau
- PeriodAdolphe
- DenominationThaler
- Year1863
- RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1863. This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31031 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.
SellerGoudwisselkantoor veilingen
DateJune 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
