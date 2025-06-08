NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Thaler 1860 (Nassau, Adolphe)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter33,2 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC30,030
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodAdolphe
- DenominationThaler
- Year1860
- RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (252)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 70,000. Bidding took place July 1, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerAB Philea & Myntkompaniet
DateMay 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
