flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Thaler 1860 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse Thaler 1860 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse Thaler 1860 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter33,2 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC30,030

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1860
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (252)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 70,000. Bidding took place July 1, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau Thaler 1860 at auction Numisbalt - June 8, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Nassau Thaler 1860 at auction Teutoburger - June 6, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateJune 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Nassau Thaler 1860 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 10, 2025
SellerAB Philea & Myntkompaniet
DateMay 10, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1860 at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1860 at auction WAG - April 6, 2025
SellerWAG
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1860 at auction BAC - March 25, 2025
SellerBAC
DateMarch 25, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1860 at auction BERLINER MÜNZAUKTION - March 22, 2025
SellerBERLINER MÜNZAUKTION
DateMarch 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1860 at auction Gärtner - February 18, 2025
SellerGärtner
DateFebruary 18, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1860 at auction Klondike Auction - February 9, 2025
SellerKlondike Auction
DateFebruary 9, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1860 at auction Solidus Numismatik - January 21, 2025
SellerSolidus Numismatik
DateJanuary 21, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1860 at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1860 at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
SellerKünker
DateDecember 5, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1860 at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
SellerKünker
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1860 at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
SellerKünker
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1860 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1860 at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
SellerBAC
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1860 at auction Auctiones - September 15, 2024
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1860 at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1860 at auction WCN - August 15, 2024
SellerWCN
DateAugust 15, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1860 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1860 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of NassauCoin catalog of AdolpheCoins of Nassau in 1860All Nassau coinsNassau silver coinsNassau coins ThalerNumismatic auctions