NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Thaler 1859 (Nassau, Adolphe)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter33,2 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC49,780
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodAdolphe
- DenominationThaler
- Year1859
- RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1656 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections