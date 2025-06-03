flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Thaler 1859 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse Thaler 1859 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse Thaler 1859 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter33,2 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC49,780

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1859
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Thaler 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1656 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau Thaler 1859 at auction Gärtner - June 3, 2025
SellerGärtner
DateJune 3, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Nassau Thaler 1859 at auction Grün - May 14, 2025
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Nassau Thaler 1859 at auction BERLINER MÜNZAUKTION - March 22, 2025
SellerBERLINER MÜNZAUKTION
DateMarch 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1859 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1859 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1859 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateNovember 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1859 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1859 at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
SellerKünker
DateOctober 19, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1859 at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
SellerWAG
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1859 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 15, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1859 at auction Schulman - April 5, 2023
SellerSchulman
DateApril 5, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1859 at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Nassau Thaler 1859 at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
SellerCOINSNET
DateApril 2, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1859 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 22, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1859 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
SellerKünker
DateNovember 18, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1859 at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
SellerWAG
DateNovember 13, 2022
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1859 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateNovember 8, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1859 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 27, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1859 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1859 at auction Felzmann - March 16, 2022
SellerFelzmann
DateMarch 16, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Thaler 1859 at auction Anticomondo - March 3, 2022
SellerAnticomondo
DateMarch 3, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Thaler 1859 at auction Gärtner - February 15, 2022
SellerGärtner
DateFebruary 15, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of NassauCoin catalog of AdolpheCoins of Nassau in 1859All Nassau coinsNassau silver coinsNassau coins ThalerNumismatic auctions