NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Kreuzer 1861 (Nassau, Adolphe)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,229)
- Weight0,82 g
- Pure silver (0,006 oz) 0,1878 g
- Diameter14 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC663,510
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodAdolphe
- DenominationKreuzer
- Year1861
- RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1861 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2785 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerRio de la Plata
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 20 USD
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 6, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
