NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Kreuzer 1861 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse Kreuzer 1861 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse Kreuzer 1861 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,229)
  • Weight0,82 g
  • Pure silver (0,006 oz) 0,1878 g
  • Diameter14 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC663,510

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1861
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1861 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2785 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau Kreuzer 1861 at auction Rio de la Plata - June 13, 2025
SellerRio de la Plata
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 20 USD
Nassau Kreuzer 1861 at auction Russiancoin - March 6, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 6, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Nassau Kreuzer 1861 at auction Stephen Album - November 5, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Kreuzer 1861 at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateMarch 5, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Kreuzer 1861 at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 8, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1861 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2023
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1861 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1861 at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 12, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1861 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 7, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Kreuzer 1861 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Kreuzer 1861 at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
SellerCoinhouse
DateJune 25, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Kreuzer 1861 at auction Karamitsos - June 18, 2023
SellerKaramitsos
DateJune 18, 2023
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Kreuzer 1861 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 8, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1861 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1861 at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 12, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1861 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 8, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1861 at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 24, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1861 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1861 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Kreuzer 1861 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Kreuzer 1861 at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
SellerStare Monety
DateDecember 3, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

