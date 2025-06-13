Kreuzer 1861 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Kreuzer 1861. This silver coin from the times of Adolphe. The record price belongs to the lot 2785 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

