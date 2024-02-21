flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Gulden 1856 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse Gulden 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse Gulden 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC40,301

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • DenominationGulden
  • Year1856
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Gulden 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 24174 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 724. Bidding took place September 25, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau Gulden 1856 at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
SellerStephen Album
DateJanuary 26, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Nassau Gulden 1856 at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateFebruary 21, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Nassau Gulden 1856 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Nassau Gulden 1856 at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 25, 2023
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1856 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
SellerKünker
DateNovember 18, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1856 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1856 at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
SellerSonntag
DateJune 1, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1856 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 12, 2020
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateFebruary 12, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1856 at auction Solidus Numismatik - November 17, 2019
SellerSolidus Numismatik
DateNovember 17, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1856 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1856 at auction Gärtner - June 6, 2018
SellerGärtner
DateJune 6, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1856 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
SellerWAG
DateNovember 5, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1856 at auction WAG - March 12, 2017
SellerWAG
DateMarch 12, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1856 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 28, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1856 at auction Heritage - January 2, 2014
Nassau Gulden 1856 at auction Heritage - January 2, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 2, 2014
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1856 at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1856 at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
SellerWestfälische
DateDecember 13, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1856 at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 9, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Gulden 1856 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1856 at auction Künker - June 19, 2000
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2000
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of NassauCoin catalog of AdolpheCoins of Nassau in 1856All Nassau coinsNassau silver coinsNassau coins GuldenNumismatic auctions