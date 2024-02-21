NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Gulden 1856 (Nassau, Adolphe)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter30 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC40,301
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodAdolphe
- DenominationGulden
- Year1856
- RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Gulden 1856. This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Wiesbaden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24174 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 724. Bidding took place September 25, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateFebruary 21, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
