Gulden 1856 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Gulden 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 24174 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 724. Bidding took place September 25, 2023.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (6) XF (5) VF (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)