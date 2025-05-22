flag
Gulden 1855 "Type 1855-1856" (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse Gulden 1855 "Type 1855-1856" - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse Gulden 1855 "Type 1855-1856" - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC188,074

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • DenominationGulden
  • Year1855
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Gulden 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1103 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau Gulden 1855 at auction Höhn - May 22, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 22, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
317 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Nassau Gulden 1855 at auction CNG - April 16, 2025
SellerCNG
DateApril 16, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
Nassau Gulden 1855 at auction Rare Coins - December 20, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 20, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau Gulden 1855 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Nassau Gulden 1855 at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
SellerRhenumis
DateJanuary 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Nassau Gulden 1855 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 27, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Nassau Gulden 1855 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau Gulden 1855 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 28, 2021
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateMarch 28, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau Gulden 1855 at auction Rauch - February 21, 2021
SellerRauch
DateFebruary 21, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau Gulden 1855 at auction Künker - September 19, 2019
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 19, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau Gulden 1855 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau Gulden 1855 at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Nassau Gulden 1855 at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
SellerKünker
DateMarch 1, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau Gulden 1855 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
SellerWAG
DateOctober 8, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Nassau Gulden 1855 at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
SellerWestfälische
DateSeptember 13, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Nassau Gulden 1855 at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
SellerWAG
DateOctober 2, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau Gulden 1855 at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 27, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau Gulden 1855 at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 8, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Nassau Gulden 1855 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2014
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 22, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau Gulden 1855 at auction Heritage Eur - November 23, 2013
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 23, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Nassau Gulden 1855 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
