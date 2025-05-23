NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Gulden 1855 "Type 1840-1855" (Nassau, Adolphe)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter30 mm
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC188,074
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodAdolphe
- DenominationGulden
- Year1855
- RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Gulden 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2337 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
