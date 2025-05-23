flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Gulden 1855 "Type 1840-1855" (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse Gulden 1855 "Type 1840-1855" - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse Gulden 1855 "Type 1840-1855" - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Photo by: Solidus Numismatik

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC188,074

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • DenominationGulden
  • Year1855
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Gulden 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2337 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
Nassau Gulden 1855 at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2025
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 23, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Nassau Gulden 1855 at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
SellerLeu
DateAugust 21, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 110 CHF
Nassau Gulden 1855 at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2020
SellerHIRSCH
DateFebruary 13, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Gulden 1855 at auction HIRSCH - May 9, 2019
SellerHIRSCH
DateMay 9, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Gulden 1855 at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 17, 2019
SellerSolidus Numismatik
DateFebruary 17, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Gulden 1855 at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 25, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Gulden 1855 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
SellerGrün
DateNovember 9, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Gulden 1855 at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
SellerWAG
DateAugust 28, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Gulden 1855 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau Gulden 1855 at auction UBS - September 14, 2004
SellerUBS
DateSeptember 14, 2004
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Gulden 1855 at auction UBS - September 11, 2001
SellerUBS
DateSeptember 11, 2001
ConditionUNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
