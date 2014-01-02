flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Gulden 1847 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse Gulden 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse Gulden 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC231,381

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • DenominationGulden
  • Year1847
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Gulden 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4699 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place March 12, 2013.

Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau Gulden 1847 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 21, 2023
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 21, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Nassau Gulden 1847 at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
266 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Nassau Gulden 1847 at auction Heritage - January 2, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 2, 2014
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
Nassau Gulden 1847 at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

