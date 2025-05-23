flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Gulden 1846 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse Gulden 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse Gulden 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC47,646

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • DenominationGulden
  • Year1846
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31030 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 552. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau Gulden 1846 at auction WCN - June 19, 2025
SellerWCN
DateJune 19, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Gulden 1846 at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2025
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 23, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Nassau Gulden 1846 at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Nassau Gulden 1846 at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 9, 2023
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Nassau Gulden 1846 at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
SellerWAG
DateAugust 28, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau Gulden 1846 at auction Bolaffi - May 27, 2022
SellerBolaffi
DateMay 27, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau Gulden 1846 at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 9, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - May 6, 2021
SellerKünker
DateMay 6, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau Gulden 1846 at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
SellerWAG
DateApril 11, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
SellerKünker
DateDecember 4, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau Gulden 1846 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - September 19, 2019
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 19, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Gulden 1846 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Gulden 1846 at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 24, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau Gulden 1846 at auction Busso Peus - October 31, 2014
SellerBusso Peus
DateOctober 31, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau Gulden 1846 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Nassau Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - October 10, 2007
SellerKünker
DateOctober 10, 2007
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

