NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Gulden 1846 (Nassau, Adolphe)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter30 mm
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC47,646
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodAdolphe
- DenominationGulden
- Year1846
- RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31030 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 552. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.
For the sale of Gulden 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
