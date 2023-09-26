NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Gulden 1845 (Nassau, Adolphe)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter30 mm
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC138,249
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodAdolphe
- DenominationGulden
- Year1845
- RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Gulden 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5257 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place October 10, 2007.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
