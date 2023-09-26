flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Gulden 1845 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse Gulden 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse Gulden 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC138,249

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • DenominationGulden
  • Year1845
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Gulden 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5257 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place October 10, 2007.

Сondition
Nassau Gulden 1845 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Nassau Gulden 1845 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Nassau Gulden 1845 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - March 17, 2020
SellerGoudwisselkantoor veilingen
DateMarch 17, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1845 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1845 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Nassau Gulden 1845 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
SellerNumimarket
DateMay 14, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1845 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
SellerGrün
DateNovember 9, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1845 at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
SellerWAG
DateOctober 2, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1845 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 28, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1845 at auction Busso Peus - June 20, 2015
SellerBusso Peus
DateJune 20, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1845 at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 25, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1845 at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 16, 2013
SellerReinhard Fischer
DateNovember 16, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1845 at auction Künker - October 10, 2007
SellerKünker
DateOctober 10, 2007
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of NassauCoin catalog of AdolpheCoins of Nassau in 1845All Nassau coinsNassau silver coinsNassau coins GuldenNumismatic auctions