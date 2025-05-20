flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Gulden 1844 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse Gulden 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse Gulden 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC93,366

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • DenominationGulden
  • Year1844
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Gulden 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 945 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.

Nassau Gulden 1844 at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 20, 2025
SellerSolidus Numismatik
DateMay 20, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Gulden 1844 at auction CoinsNB - May 17, 2025
SellerCoinsNB
DateMay 17, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 58 EUR
Nassau Gulden 1844 at auction Rare Coins - December 20, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 20, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Nassau Gulden 1844 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Nassau Gulden 1844 at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 27, 2022
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Nassau Gulden 1844 at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 19, 2022
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Nassau Gulden 1844 at auction Chaponnière - November 20, 2021
SellerChaponnière
DateNovember 20, 2021
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Nassau Gulden 1844 at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
SellerWAG
DateMarch 10, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Gulden 1844 at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
SellerKünker
DateMarch 1, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Gulden 1844 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 9, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Gulden 1844 at auction Gärtner - June 17, 2017
SellerGärtner
DateJune 17, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Gulden 1844 at auction Westfälische - September 8, 2016
SellerWestfälische
DateSeptember 8, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Gulden 1844 at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
SellerWAG
DateMay 8, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Gulden 1844 at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateJune 6, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Gulden 1844 at auction Sonntag - December 10, 2014
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 10, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Gulden 1844 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateMay 3, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Gulden 1844 at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 9, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

