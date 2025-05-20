Gulden 1844 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Gulden 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 945 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (2) XF (8) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) Service PCGS (4)