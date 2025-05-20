NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Gulden 1844 (Nassau, Adolphe)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter30 mm
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC93,366
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodAdolphe
- DenominationGulden
- Year1844
- RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Gulden 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 945 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 20, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections