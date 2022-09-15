flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Gulden 1843 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse Gulden 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse Gulden 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC235,841

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • DenominationGulden
  • Year1843
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Gulden 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1001 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place March 12, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau Gulden 1843 at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
SellerWAG
DateNovember 12, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Nassau Gulden 1843 at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
SellerWAG
DateMay 14, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Nassau Gulden 1843 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 15, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Nassau Gulden 1843 at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 1, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Gulden 1843 at auction Emporium Hamburg - June 6, 2014
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateJune 6, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Gulden 1843 at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2012
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 26, 2012
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
Nassau Gulden 1843 at auction Künker - March 11, 2003
SellerKünker
DateMarch 11, 2003
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau Gulden 1843 at auction Künker - June 19, 2000
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2000
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

