NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Gulden 1843 (Nassau, Adolphe)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter30 mm
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC235,841
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodAdolphe
- DenominationGulden
- Year1843
- RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Gulden 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1001 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place March 12, 2023.
For the sale of Gulden 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
