Gulden 1842 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse Gulden 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse Gulden 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC19,617

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • DenominationGulden
  • Year1842
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Gulden 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3496 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place October 9, 2019.

Сondition
Nassau Gulden 1842 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2022
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateNovember 8, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Gulden 1842 at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateJanuary 22, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 124 EUR
Nassau Gulden 1842 at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 18, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 180 CHF
Nassau Gulden 1842 at auction SINCONA - October 20, 2020
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 20, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Gulden 1842 at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - June 6, 2020
SellerWormser Auktionshaus
DateJune 6, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1842 at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 5, 2020
SellerWormser Auktionshaus
DateMarch 5, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Gulden 1842 at auction Busso Peus - January 18, 2020
SellerBusso Peus
DateJanuary 18, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1842 at auction Künker - October 9, 2019
SellerKünker
DateOctober 9, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1842 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
SellerWAG
DateNovember 5, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1842 at auction Busso Peus - July 8, 2017
SellerBusso Peus
DateJuly 8, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1842 at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 3, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1842 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 28, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1842 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
SellerGrün
DateMay 13, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1842 at auction Künker - March 12, 2014
SellerKünker
DateMarch 12, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1842 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - February 2, 2013
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateFebruary 2, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Gulden 1842 at auction Höhn - April 14, 2012
SellerHöhn
DateApril 14, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1842 at auction Künker - October 10, 2001
SellerKünker
DateOctober 10, 2001
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
