Gulden 1842 (Nassau, Adolphe)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter30 mm
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC19,617
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodAdolphe
- DenominationGulden
- Year1842
- RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Gulden 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3496 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place October 9, 2019.
Сondition
SellerBusso Peus
DateJanuary 22, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 124 EUR
