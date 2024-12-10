flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Gulden 1841 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse Gulden 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse Gulden 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC123,900

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • DenominationGulden
  • Year1841
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1476 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 950. Bidding took place December 9, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau Gulden 1841 at auction Constantin Coins - May 23, 2025
SellerConstantin Coins
DateMay 23, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Nassau Gulden 1841 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
1081 $
Price in auction currency 950 CHF
Nassau Gulden 1841 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Nassau Gulden 1841 at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 14, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Nassau Gulden 1841 at auction WCN - September 7, 2023
SellerWCN
DateSeptember 7, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Nassau Gulden 1841 at auction CNG - February 22, 2023
SellerCNG
DateFebruary 22, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Nassau Gulden 1841 at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 13, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Nassau Gulden 1841 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 11, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Nassau Gulden 1841 at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 19, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Nassau Gulden 1841 at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
SellerKatz
DateJune 20, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Nassau Gulden 1841 at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 5, 2020
SellerWormser Auktionshaus
DateMarch 5, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Nassau Gulden 1841 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
SellerWAG
DateNovember 5, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Nassau Gulden 1841 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
SellerGrün
DateNovember 9, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Nassau Gulden 1841 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2016
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Nassau Gulden 1841 at auction Kroha - July 2, 2015
SellerKroha
DateJuly 2, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Gulden 1841 at auction Emporium Hamburg - February 27, 2014
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateFebruary 27, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Gulden 1841 at auction Künker - June 22, 2004
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2004
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

