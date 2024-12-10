Gulden 1841 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1476 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 950. Bidding took place December 9, 2024.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (7) XF (1) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (3) Service NGC (4)