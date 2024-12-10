NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Gulden 1841 (Nassau, Adolphe)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter30 mm
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC123,900
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodAdolphe
- DenominationGulden
- Year1841
- RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1476 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 950. Bidding took place December 9, 2024.
SellerConstantin Coins
DateMay 23, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
1081 $
Price in auction currency 950 CHF
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
