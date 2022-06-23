NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
Gulden 1840 (Nassau, Adolphe)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter30 mm
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC116,514
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodAdolphe
- DenominationGulden
- Year1840
- RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Gulden 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 966 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place January 13, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 5750 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
