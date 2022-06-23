flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

Gulden 1840 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse Gulden 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse Gulden 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC116,514

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • DenominationGulden
  • Year1840
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau Gulden 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 966 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place January 13, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau Gulden 1840 at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
SellerWAG
DateNovember 13, 2022
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Nassau Gulden 1840 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 5750 RUB
Nassau Gulden 1840 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
418 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Nassau Gulden 1840 at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1840 at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
SellerWAG
DateMay 12, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1840 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1840 at auction Stack's - August 20, 2018
Nassau Gulden 1840 at auction Stack's - August 20, 2018
SellerStack's
DateAugust 20, 2018
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1840 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
SellerWAG
DateNovember 5, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1840 at auction Höhn - January 13, 2016
SellerHöhn
DateJanuary 13, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1840 at auction Emporium Hamburg - August 14, 2015
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateAugust 14, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1840 at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateAugust 2, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Gulden 1840 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateMay 3, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau Gulden 1840 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2015
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateApril 24, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1840 at auction Emporium Hamburg - February 27, 2014
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateFebruary 27, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau Gulden 1840 at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2012
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 17, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1840 at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2012
SellerTeutoburger
DateJune 2, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau Gulden 1840 at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
SellerKünker
DateJune 26, 2002
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of NassauCoin catalog of AdolpheCoins of Nassau in 1840All Nassau coinsNassau silver coinsNassau coins GuldenNumismatic auctions