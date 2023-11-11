NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
6 Kreuzer 1855 (Nassau, Adolphe)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,339)
- Weight2,55 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8645 g
- Diameter20 mm
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC190,280
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodAdolphe
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1855
- RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Wiesbaden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 576 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 141. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
