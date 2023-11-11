flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

6 Kreuzer 1855 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse 6 Kreuzer 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,339)
  • Weight2,55 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8645 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC190,280

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1855
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1855. This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Wiesbaden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 576 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 141. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJune 28, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
SellerKatz
DateMarch 10, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
154 $
Price in auction currency 141 EUR
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
SellerWAG
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
SellerWAG
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 11, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 7, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
SellerNumimarket
DateNovember 8, 2022
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Höhn - June 15, 2017
SellerHöhn
DateJune 15, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
SellerGrün
DateMay 17, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateMay 3, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
SellerFelzmann
DateNovember 5, 2014
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction WAG - September 7, 2014
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 7, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction WAG - December 8, 2013
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

