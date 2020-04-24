flag
6 Kreuzer 1848 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse 6 Kreuzer 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Photo by: FESOJK s.r.o.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,339)
  • Weight2,55 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8645 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC198,100

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1848
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1854 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place April 22, 2020.

Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1848 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2020
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateApril 24, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

