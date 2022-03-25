flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

6 Kreuzer 1847 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse 6 Kreuzer 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,339)
  • Weight2,55 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8645 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1847
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4189 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1847 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1847 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 1, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1847 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
SellerWAG
DateNovember 5, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of NassauCoin catalog of AdolpheCoins of Nassau in 1847All Nassau coinsNassau silver coinsNassau coins 6 KreuzerNumismatic auctions