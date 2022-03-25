NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
6 Kreuzer 1847 (Nassau, Adolphe)
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4189 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
