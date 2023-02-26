NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
6 Kreuzer 1846 (Nassau, Adolphe)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,339)
- Weight2,55 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8645 g
- Diameter20 mm
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodAdolphe
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1846
- RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1846. This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2336 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateApril 24, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
