NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

6 Kreuzer 1846 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse 6 Kreuzer 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,339)
  • Weight2,55 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8645 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1846
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2336 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2020
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateApril 24, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 25, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

