6 Kreuzer 1844 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 198 sold at the BAC Numismatics auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place March 22, 2017.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (3)