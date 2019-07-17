flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

6 Kreuzer 1844 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse 6 Kreuzer 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,339)
  • Weight2,55 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8645 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC73,280

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1844
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 198 sold at the BAC Numismatics auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place March 22, 2017.

Сondition
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1844 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1844 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Künker - July 17, 2019
SellerKünker
DateJuly 17, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Höhn - November 9, 2017
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 9, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Möller - November 6, 2017
SellerMöller
DateNovember 6, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1844 at auction BAC - March 22, 2017
SellerBAC
DateMarch 22, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1844 at auction BAC - November 2, 2016
SellerBAC
DateNovember 2, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
SellerHöhn
DateJune 4, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price

