NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
6 Kreuzer 1844 (Nassau, Adolphe)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,339)
- Weight2,55 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8645 g
- Diameter20 mm
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC73,280
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodAdolphe
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1844
- RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 198 sold at the BAC Numismatics auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place March 22, 2017.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
