6 Kreuzer 1841 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1302 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place November 6, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1)