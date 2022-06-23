NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
6 Kreuzer 1841 (Nassau, Adolphe)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,339)
- Weight2,55 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8645 g
- Diameter20 mm
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC320,750
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodAdolphe
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1841
- RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1302 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place November 6, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerNumimarket
DateNovember 8, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 440 RUB
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
