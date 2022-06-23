flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

6 Kreuzer 1841 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse 6 Kreuzer 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,339)
  • Weight2,55 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8645 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC320,750

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1841
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1302 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place November 6, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
SellerNumimarket
DateNovember 8, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 440 RUB
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Felzmann - December 10, 2015
SellerFelzmann
DateDecember 10, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Felzmann - August 27, 2015
SellerFelzmann
DateAugust 27, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Busso Peus - June 20, 2015
SellerBusso Peus
DateJune 20, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price

