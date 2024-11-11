flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

6 Kreuzer 1840 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse 6 Kreuzer 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Photo by: { "ru": "Bid & Grow Auctions" }

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,339)
  • Weight2,55 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8645 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC94,140

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1840
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1840. This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 37. Bidding took place July 26, 2022.

Сondition
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - November 11, 2024
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - November 11, 2024
SellerBid & Grow Auctions
DateNovember 11, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 20 USD
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
SellerBid & Grow Auctions
DateMay 18, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 22 USD
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
SellerCoinhouse
DateOctober 9, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
SellerKatz
DateJuly 28, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
