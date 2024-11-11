NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
6 Kreuzer 1840 (Nassau, Adolphe)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,339)
- Weight2,55 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8645 g
- Diameter20 mm
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC94,140
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodAdolphe
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1840
- RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 51 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 37. Bidding took place July 26, 2022.
SellerBid & Grow Auctions
DateNovember 11, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 20 USD
SellerBid & Grow Auctions
DateMay 18, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 22 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
