6 Kreuzer 1840 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 6 Kreuzer 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 51 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 37. Bidding took place July 26, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) VF (1)