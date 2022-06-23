flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

3 Kreuzer 1848 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse 3 Kreuzer 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,338)
  • Weight1,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
  • Diameter17,31 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC540,760

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1848
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1100 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 1800 RUB
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

