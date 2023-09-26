flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

3 Kreuzer 1844 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse 3 Kreuzer 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,338)
  • Weight1,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
  • Diameter17,31 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC56,350

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1844
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1491 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.

Сondition
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1844 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
SellerWAG
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1844 at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
SellerHIRSCH
DateFebruary 16, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - March 12, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Aste - February 26, 2021
SellerAste
DateFebruary 26, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Heritage Eur - November 19, 2016
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 19, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
SellerGrün
DateNovember 9, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
SellerGrün
DateNovember 21, 2014
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
SellerGrün
DateMay 16, 2014
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

