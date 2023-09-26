NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
3 Kreuzer 1844 (Nassau, Adolphe)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,338)
- Weight1,28 g
- Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
- Diameter17,31 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC56,350
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodAdolphe
- Denomination3 Kreuzer
- Year1844
- RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1491 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.
Сondition
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
