NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
3 Kreuzer 1841 (Nassau, Adolphe)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,338)
- Weight1,28 g
- Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
- Diameter17,31 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodAdolphe
- Denomination3 Kreuzer
- Year1841
- RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1508 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections