NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

3 Kreuzer 1841 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse 3 Kreuzer 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,338)
  • Weight1,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
  • Diameter17,31 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1841
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1508 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 7, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
431 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 11, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

