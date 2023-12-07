3 Kreuzer 1841 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 3 Kreuzer 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1508 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition AU (2)