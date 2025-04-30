2 Thaler 1860 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 2 Thaler 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 797 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (15) XF (83) VF (45) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (6) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Auctiones (1)

Busso Peus (11)

Cayón (1)

Constantin Coins (1)

Emporium Hamburg (6)

Erwin Dietrich (1)

Frankfurter (1)

GINZA (1)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (9)

Heritage (5)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (3)

Jerzykowski (1)

Kricheldorf (2)

Kroha (1)

Künker (43)

Möller (2)

Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller (2)

Nihon (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Quai des Enchères (1)

Rauch (2)

Russiancoin (1)

Sedwick (1)

Sonntag (3)

Spink (2)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (8)

UBS (2)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (16)

WCN (5)

Westfälische (4)