NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

2 Thaler 1860 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1860 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse 2 Thaler 1860 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,037 g
  • Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
  • Diameter41 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC149,680

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1860
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (146)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 2 Thaler 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Wiesbaden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 797 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau 2 Thaler 1860 at auction WAG - June 15, 2025
SellerWAG
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
508 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Nassau 2 Thaler 1860 at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
251 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Nassau 2 Thaler 1860 at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
SellerStephen Album
DateJanuary 26, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******

Nassau 2 Thaler 1860 at auction Constantin Coins - January 24, 2025
SellerConstantin Coins
DateJanuary 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******

Nassau 2 Thaler 1860 at auction Jerzykowski - December 8, 2024
SellerJerzykowski
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******

Nassau 2 Thaler 1860 at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
SellerKünker
DateDecember 5, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******

Nassau 2 Thaler 1860 at auction WCN - November 28, 2024
SellerWCN
DateNovember 28, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******

Nassau 2 Thaler 1860 at auction Heritage - November 10, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 10, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******

Nassau 2 Thaler 1860 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 17, 2024
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 17, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******

Nassau 2 Thaler 1860 at auction Quai des Enchères - October 17, 2024
SellerQuai des Enchères
DateOctober 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 2 Thaler 1860 at auction Auctiones - September 15, 2024
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******

Nassau 2 Thaler 1860 at auction WCN - August 29, 2024
SellerWCN
DateAugust 29, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 2 Thaler 1860 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******

Nassau 2 Thaler 1860 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******

Nassau 2 Thaler 1860 at auction WCN - April 11, 2024
SellerWCN
DateApril 11, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 2 Thaler 1860 at auction VL Nummus - February 10, 2024
SellerVL Nummus
DateFebruary 10, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******

Nassau 2 Thaler 1860 at auction WCN - February 1, 2024
SellerWCN
DateFebruary 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 2 Thaler 1860 at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 14, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******

Nassau 2 Thaler 1860 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******

Nassau 2 Thaler 1860 at auction WCN - December 7, 2023
SellerWCN
DateDecember 7, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 2 Thaler 1860 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

