flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

2 Thaler 1854 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse 2 Thaler 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter41 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC72,000

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1854
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (84)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 2 Thaler 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 842 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
387 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Nassau 2 Thaler 1854 at auction WCN - October 10, 2024
SellerWCN
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
395 $
Price in auction currency 1550 PLN
Nassau 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
SellerAuctiones
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Thaler 1854 at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
SellerWAG
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Thaler 1854 at auction WCN - August 10, 2023
SellerWCN
DateAugust 10, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Nassau 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 25, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateMay 5, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 15, 2022
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateNovember 15, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Nassau 2 Thaler 1854 at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
SellerWAG
DateNovember 13, 2022
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Nassau 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Russiancoin - July 21, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 21, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
SellerKünker
DateOctober 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
SellerMöller
DateNovember 16, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
SellerGrün
DateNovember 11, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Thaler 1854 at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Thaler 1854 at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Heritage - November 28, 2019
Nassau 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Heritage - November 28, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 28, 2019
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2019
SellerFrankfurter
DateNovember 8, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of NassauCoin catalog of AdolpheCoins of Nassau in 1854All Nassau coinsNassau silver coinsNassau coins 2 ThalerNumismatic auctions