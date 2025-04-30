NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
2 Thaler 1854 (Nassau, Adolphe)
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter41 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC72,000
- CountryNassau
- PeriodAdolphe
- Denomination2 Thaler
- Year1854
- RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 2 Thaler 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 842 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place October 15, 2023.
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
