NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864
2 Thaler 1844 (Nassau, Adolphe)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter41 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC21,000
Description
- CountryNassau
- PeriodAdolphe
- Denomination2 Thaler
- Year1844
- RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
- MintWiesbaden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 2 Thaler 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 35594 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,600. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
