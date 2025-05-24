flag
NassauPeriod:1808-1864 1808-1864

2 Thaler 1844 (Nassau, Adolphe)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, AdolpheReverse 2 Thaler 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Nassau, Adolphe

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter41 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC21,000

Description

  • CountryNassau
  • PeriodAdolphe
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1844
  • RulerAdolfe (Duke of Nassau)
  • MintWiesbaden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Nassau 2 Thaler 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Adolphe struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 35594 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,600. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Nassau 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
1421 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Nassau 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Gärtner - February 18, 2025
SellerGärtner
DateFebruary 18, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
272 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Nassau 2 Thaler 1844 at auction CNG - November 20, 2024
SellerCNG
DateNovember 20, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2024
SellerFrankfurter
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateApril 16, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
SellerNihon
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 16, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 28, 2022
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 27, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
SellerSonntag
DateNovember 24, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Thaler 1844 at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2018
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 16, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Rauch - June 23, 2018
SellerRauch
DateJune 23, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
SellerSonntag
DateJune 5, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 9, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Nassau 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Busso Peus - January 14, 2017
SellerBusso Peus
DateJanuary 14, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
